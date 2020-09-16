e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ to India: Report

Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ to India: Report

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed a deal to sell 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V, to a major listed pharmaceutical company in India, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

world Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Moscow
Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow and to be held jointly with this firm, the source said.
Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow and to be held jointly with this firm, the source said. (File photo for representation)
         

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed a deal to sell 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V, to a major listed pharmaceutical company in India, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow and to be held jointly with this firm, the source said. Both the trials and supply deal depend on domestic regulatory approval.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has already inked vaccine supply deals with Kazakhstan, Brazil and Mexico and has reached a manufacturing partnership agreement with India to produce 300 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine there.

RDIF will announce the name of the Indian firm later on Wednesday, the source said.

Russia has billed Sputnik-V as the first vaccine against coronavirus to be registered in the world. Large-scale trials, known as Phase III, involving at least 40,000 people, were launched in Russia on Aug. 26 but have yet to be completed.

tags
top news
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
China, UAE report positive results in phase 3 trials | All you need to know
China, UAE report positive results in phase 3 trials | All you need to know
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In