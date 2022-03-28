Russia-Ukarine war LIVE: Zelenskyy insists on territorial integrity as peace talks to take place in Turkey this week

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks on Wednesday as Russia’s aggression in Ukraine enters Day-33. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address to the Ukrainian people late on Sunday that in talks due to take place in Istanbul his government would prioritise the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

In a call with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to host the talks and called for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions.

Even with talks looming, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiming to seize the eastern part of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres. In Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv- under daily Russian bombardment that has damaged or destroyed 1,000 buildings - work has begun to erect sand barricades to protect its statues.

A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia on Sunday of ‘irresponsible’ acts around the occupied Chernobyl power station that could send radiation across much of Europe, and urged the United Nations to dispatch a mission to assess the risks.

After more than four weeks of conflict, the United Nations has confirmed 1,119 civilian deaths and 1,790 injuries across Ukraine but says the real toll is likely to be higher. Ukraine said on Sunday 139 children had been killed and more than 205 wounded so far in the conflict.