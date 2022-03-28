Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukarine war LIVE: Zelenskyy insists on territorial integrity as peace talks to take place in Turkey this week
Live

Russia-Ukarine war LIVE: Zelenskyy insists on territorial integrity as peace talks to take place in Turkey this week

Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres. In Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv- under daily Russian bombardment that has damaged or destroyed 1,000 buildings - work has begun to erect sand barricades to protect its statues.
A file photo of a Russian armored personnel carrier burning amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine(AP)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks on Wednesday as Russia’s aggression in Ukraine enters Day-33. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address to the Ukrainian people late on Sunday that in talks due to take place in Istanbul his government would prioritise the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

In a call with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to host the talks and called for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions.

Even with talks looming, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiming to seize the eastern part of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres. In Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv- under daily Russian bombardment that has damaged or destroyed 1,000 buildings - work has begun to erect sand barricades to protect its statues.

A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia on Sunday of ‘irresponsible’ acts around the occupied Chernobyl power station that could send radiation across much of Europe, and urged the United Nations to dispatch a mission to assess the risks.

After more than four weeks of conflict, the United Nations has confirmed 1,119 civilian deaths and 1,790 injuries across Ukraine but says the real toll is likely to be higher. Ukraine said on Sunday 139 children had been killed and more than 205 wounded so far in the conflict.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 08:14 AM

    1.7 Lakh civilians trapped in Mariupol without food, water, medicine

    About 170,000 civilians remain trapped in Mariupol without adequate food, water or medicine, as the southern port city is being turned "into dust" by Russian shelling, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry.

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 07:41 AM

    Zelenskyy insists on territorial integrity as talks loom

    With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.

    Zelenskyy said in his video address to the Ukrainian people late on Sunday that in talks due to take place in Istanbul his government would prioritise the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.