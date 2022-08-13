Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Zelensky reiterates his demand, asks EU to impose travel ban on Russia

Zelensky reiterates his demand, asks EU to impose travel ban on Russia

world news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Zelensky said his proposal did not apply to Russians who needed help for risking their freedom or their lives by resisting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's policies.
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh call on Friday for European Union states to ban visas for Russian nationals to keep the bloc from becoming a "supermarket" open to anyone with the means to enter.

Zelensky said his proposal did not apply to Russians who needed help for risking their freedom or their lives by resisting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's policies.

"There must be guarantees that Russian killers or accomplices of state terror not use Schengen visas," Zelenskiy said in a nightly address, referring to visas granting the holder access to the border-free Schengen Area that spans several EU states.

Also Read | Ukraine war: Zelensky urges world to react on Russian-controlled nuclear plant

"Secondly, we must not destroy the very idea of Europe - our common European values. Europe must therefore not be transformed into a supermarket where it is not important who walks in and where the main thing is that people just pay for their goods."

RELATED STORIES

Zelensky first urged a visa ban in an interview this week with the Washington Post, saying Russians should live in their own world until they changed their philosophy.

Zelensky's appeal has yet to win support from the EU's major players. But he said he was heartened by support from the ex-Soviet Baltic states and the Czech Republic, current rotating EU president. Finland has also backed the notion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced Zelenskiy's appeal this week, saying "any attempt to isolate Russians or Russia is a process that has no prospects".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP