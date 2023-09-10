Ceasefire between Moscow-Kyiv? Russian foreign minister on what Vladimir Putin wants

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called the G20 summit in India a success, saying that due to the consolidated position of the countries of the global south, Russia managed to ensure the G20 agenda was not overshadowed by the Ukraine war. As the Group of 20 adopted a consensus declaration that avoided condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine, the Russian foreign minister was asked whether there can be a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To this, Sergey Lavrov responded, “Everyone wants peace. About 18 months ago we agreed to sign a treaty about settling this conflict. We even initialled these documents. After that, the Anglo-Saxons ordered Zelensky not to sign it because they thought they would be able to reap some confessions from us.”

“President Putin has recently said that we do not mind negotiations however any such negotiations need to consider the realities on the ground and take into account the reasons that have been accumulating for decades upon decades due to NATO's aggressive policy,” he continued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Right now the Ukrainian officials are threatening to physically destroy Russians,” he said.

Sergey Lavrov also said the Russia was willing to return to the Black Sea grain deal as soon as its conditions are met. Moscow had quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. It had then complained that its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and insufficient Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

Russia values the attempts by the United Nations to facilitate grain talks but called it “west only talks”, he said.

Describing the New Delhi G20 Summit as “a milestone” he said that the active role of the Indian presidency "has genuinely consolidated" the G20 countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is a long way to go but this Summit has been a milestone... I would also like to mention the active role of the Indian presidency that has genuinely consolidated the G20 countries from the Global South for the first time in history. Our BRICS partners - Brazil, India, China, South Africa have been particularly active and thanks to these consolidated positions taken by the Global South countries to uphold and protect their legitimate interests,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON