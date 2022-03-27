Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems, Biden calls Putin 'a butcher'
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems, Biden calls Putin 'a butcher'

Biden called for Putin’s removal, saying, ‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.’ The US announced that it will provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine.
Smoke rises after an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine.
Smoke rises after an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 07:00 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while US president Joe Biden was in neighbouring Poland. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city of an estimated 200,000 people who have had to flee their hometowns as the war enters the second month.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow. Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed ‘tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.’

Biden spent time with Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Saturday. Denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin and voicing strong support for Ukraine, Biden called for Putin’s removal, saying, ‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.’

The US announced that it will provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.

Over 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country, an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure. Around 90 per cent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 27, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    5,200 Ukrainians evacuated through humanitarian corridors yesterday

    A total of 5,200 people have been evacuated from Ukraine through humanitarian corridors on Saturday. According to Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, 10 humanitarian corridors were successful. She added that 4,000 people were able to leave Mariupol, reported Ukraine's media outlet The Kyiv Independent.

  • Mar 27, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Biden says 'butcher' Putin 'cannot remain in power'

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday castigated Vladimir Putin over the month-old war in Ukraine, bluntly calling the Russian leader "a butcher" who "cannot remain in power".

    In an impassioned speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, delivered after meeting top Ukrainian ministers in Poland and earlier conferring with NATO and EU allies on the conflict, Biden plainly warned Russia: "Don't even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory."

  • Mar 27, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    Zelenskyy seeks 1 per cent of NATO's tanks and aircrafts to fight Russia

    “Ukraine needed just 1% of NATO's aircraft and 1% of its tanks and would not ask for more,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday. 

    "We've already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?" he said.

russia ukraine crisis
world news

