Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia shells 23 settlements in Donbas

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As the Russia Ukraine war continues for its 82nd day, NATO secretary general said that Russia's war in Ukraine is “not going to plan” and that its attempt to capture the eastern Donbas region has "stalled". Meanwhile, Ukrainian military has said that Russian troops have destroyed and damaged 23 settlements in Donbas, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday on the sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministerial meet in Berlin. The two leaders discussed security and economic assistance for Kyiv.
The fighting between the two countries has led several people to flee the war-torn country. Thousands of people have been killed in the war and several others have been injured.
Follow all the updates here:
May 16, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Russia shells 23 settlements in Donbas
Russian troops destroyed and damaged 23 houses in Donbas, said Ukrainian military, reported the Kyiv Independent.
Russia-Ukraine war: As many as seven Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), two cruise missiles, one Ka-52 helicopter and one Mi-28 chopper were reportedly destroyed by Ukraine's air force, said The Kyiv Independent.
