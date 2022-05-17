Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia continued strikes on Lugansk, killing two people and wounding nine during shelling of a Severodonetsk hospital, the Ukrainian presidency said Monday.
A view shows a residential building burnt during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol on Sunday.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 17, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: As the Russia Ukraine war continues for its 83rd day, A series of explosions struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Some reports said about 10 blasts occurred in quick succession.

In Mariupol, Ukraine's military said it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.

Ukraine said troops defending its second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia. In eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks, the governor said.

Six million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb 24, and another eight million have been internally displaced, according to UN agencies.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 07:19 AM

    Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

    Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks -- the last holdout of troops defending the southern port city of Mariupol -- Kyiv said on Monday.

    The plant had become a symbol of resistance, with around 600 soldiers holed up in underground tunnels and bunkers fighting a rear-guard battle to prevent Russian troops taking full control of the strategically located city.

