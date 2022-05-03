Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU prepares new package of sanctions against Russia including oil ban
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU prepares new package of sanctions against Russia including oil ban

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces has entered the 68th day. The invasion has killed thousands and displaced more than 13 million people in a war the scale of which has not been seen in Europe for generations.
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Updated on May 03, 2022 05:46 AM IST
HT News Desk
LIVE: Russia on Monday launched a fresh assault on the critical Ukrainian port of Odessa as the United States warned that Moscow was preparing formally to annex embattled regions in the east. The new heavy fighting came as the European Union said it was bracing for a complete end to Russian gas supplies, with the bloc preparing another package of sanctions sure to anger President Vladimir Putin.

After failing to take the capital Kyiv, Moscow has shifted its two-month-old invasion to largely Russian-speaking areas and has stepped up pressure on Odessa, a celebrated cultural hub that is a crucial port on the Black Sea.

Among the most battered cities is Mariupol, where an untold number have died and survivors have little access to food, water and medicine. Kyiv said more than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, where soldiers and civilians have been sheltering in a maze of underground tunnels.

Western powers have levelled unprecedented sanctions against Russia over the war while delivering money and weapons to Ukraine, including a $33-billion (31 billion-euro) arms and support package announced by US President Joe Biden last week. The European Commission will propose a new package of sanctions today, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    EU prepares next Russia sanctions including oil ban

    The European Commission is expected to hit a new package of EU sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine today. It would include a ban on buying Russian oil. Exports of oil are a major source of Moscow's revenue.

    Hungary, heavily dependent on Russian oil, has repeatedly said it would not sign up to sanctions involving energy. Slovakia is also among the EU countries most reliant on Russian fossil fuels.

    To keep the 27-nation bloc united, the Commission might offer Slovakia and Hungary "an exemption or a long transition period", one of the officials said as per news agency Reuters.

