Will (and when) Biden visit Ukraine? Here’s what White House said
US President Joe Biden would "love to visit Ukraine," but there are no current plans for him to do so, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday as the war entered its 69th day. Psaki said the White House would continue to assess the situation, and underscored the Biden administration's objective to reopen the US Embassy and have US diplomats on site.
"And I know the president would love to visit Ukraine, but no plans in the works at this time," she was quoted as saying by Reuters.
The statement from the White House comes just two days after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday. Pelosi - who was accompanied by fellow senior US House Representatives - told Ukrainian leaders that “US commitment is to be there for Ukraine until the fight is done".
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin also visited Kyiv last month and promised “more weapons and diplomatic efforts” to the Ukrainian leader in a three-hour-long meeting, news agency AP reported.
UN chief Antonio Guterres also held a meeting with Zelensky last week hoping for an end of the war in sight. “I want the Ukrainian people to know that the world sees you, hears you, and is in awe of your resilience and resolve,” he told the President.
The Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson, walked on the streets of Kyiv with the Ukraine president in April. The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia have also paid visits to the war-torn nation in the early days of war to express solidarity.
On March 26, almost a month after the war, Biden visited Ukraine’s NATO neighbour Poland to extend his support to the war refugees. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, Biden has lashed out at his Russian counterpart on several occasions, and referred to him as “a butcher.” Last Sunday, Biden tweeted from his personal account that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make the choice to end the war just as he chose to launch this brutal invasion. "Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable," he wrote.
Trump in court: $10,000 daily fine for contempt, record search 'unconscionable'
In a court appeal, a lawyer for Donald Trump said Monday it is “unconscionable and indefensible” for the ex-president to be held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn't possess. Habba told State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan a week ago that she met with Trump to ensure he had no records and there were none to be found. She said the additional submissions last week amounted to “extraordinary efforts to comply.”
Biden, Trudeau among world leaders to extend Eid greetings
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, restoring celebrations of the Muslim festival at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them. Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan after the moon is sighted, is being celebrated by the Muslim community around the globe. He was forced to hold a virtual celebration last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WW-2 lessons forgotten by Russia: Zelensky on ‘Hitler had Jewish origin' comment
Russia seems to have forgotten the lessons of the second World War, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday in his daily address in yet another series of strong remarks amid Moscow's offensive and Kyiv's resistance with the war entering the tenth week. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1.
Russia planning annexation of east Ukraine, claims US official
A senior US official says the United States believed Russia is planning this month to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine and recognise the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said on Monday that the suspected actions are “straight out of the Kremlin's playbook” and will not be recognised by the United States or its partners and allies.
‘Heavy fighting’ in east as Kyiv tries fresh Mariupol evacuation
Ukrainian authorities were hoping on Monday to evacuate more civilians from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, as Russia's offensive in the east of Ukraine continued with “active and heavy” fighting. Kyiv said more than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the sprawling Azovstal plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, which has been surrounded by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.
