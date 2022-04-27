UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine, says ‘sooner this war…’
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres announced his arrival in Kyiv on Wednesday following talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.
"I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," he wrote on his official Twitter account.
In Moscow, Guterres yet again called for both Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up "safe and effective" humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine. In turn, Putin told him he hoped that negotiations could end the conflict which saw Russian troops invading Ukraine on February 24.
"Despite the fact that the military operation is ongoing, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track," Putin said in televised remarks.
Talks had been taking place in Turkey but stalled after the discovery of civilian bodies in areas near Kyiv previously occupied by Russian forces.
-
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari becomes ‘youngest' foreign minister of Pakistan
Scion of Pakistan's leading political dynasty, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday took oath as the foreign minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a crucial juncture as he faces multiple challenges such as fixing strained ties with the US and finding a way to restart the peace process with neighbouring India.
-
Retired Colombian soldiers admit to murder of 120 civilians
Ten retired members of Colombia's military began admitting to victims' families on Tuesday their roles in the assassination of 120 civilians that were later presented as rebels killed in combat. It was the first public admission by the former soldiers that they had made people disappear before killing them in cold blood.
-
French nun who lived through Spanish Flu, WW II, Covid is world's oldest person
A French nun has been declared as the world's oldest person alive at 118 years, 73 days old by the Guinness World Records. Sister Andre, who was born on February 11, 1940, has become the oldest person living (female) and the overall oldest person living, following the death of Japan's Kane Tanaka. Having lived through the Spanish flu in 1918, the nun also tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2021.
-
Explained: Mysterious Hepatitis outbreak and sudden liver disease rise in kids
Health authorities in Europe and the US are racing to find out about the sudden outbreak of a liver disease in nearly 200 children. Where has it been detected? The first five cases were flagged in Scotland on March 31 by "astute clinicians, realising they were seeing something unusual", said Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency.
-
Russia withdraws from UN tourism body: UNWTO
Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation's tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow's membership over its invasion of Ukraine. "Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO," the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia's suspension "is effective immediately".
