Putin could make the choice: US President Joe Biden's message amid Russia-Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted from his personal Twitter handle that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make the choice to end the war just as he chose to launch this brutal invasion. "Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable," Biden tweeted.
The message of strengthening the fight against Putin and Russia comes as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and urged him to not back down in the face of Russia's aggression. "We are here for the fight and you cannot fold to a bully," Peloci told Zelensky.
Biden gave the same message to the Congress on Thursday as he proposed a $33 billion package to support Ukraine. "The cost of this fight is not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen," he had said.
Beijing reopens makeshift hospital in preparation of Covid surge
Beijing on Sunday reopened a makeshift hospital last used during the Sars epidemic in 2003 and set aside 4,000 hospital beds amid the ongoing Covid outbreak in the city, which has led to tightening of social distancing rules and banning of restaurant dining. In Shanghai, some residents were allowed to venture out after the city reported a second day of zero infections outside quarantine areas.
Who is Nand Mulchandani, Indian-origin man named as CIA's first-ever CTO?
The Central Intelligence Agency has appointed Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-origin man who went to the United States for Mulchandani's college and higher studies, as their first ever Central Technology Officer. The announcement was made by CIA director William J Burns in a blog post, shared by the agency on Twitter. Mulchandani will report directly to Burns, as per reports based on the CIA statement. Who is Nand Mulchandani? Mulchandani completed his schooling in Delhi.
EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, diplomats say
The European Union is leaning towards a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend. The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion just over two months ago of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation.
Covid's new sub-lineages can evade immunity from past infection: Study
Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant – BA.4 and BA.5 – are capable of dodging antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, South African scientists have found. The variants, however, are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against Covid-19, Reuters reported quoting the scientists. The two new sublineages of the Omicron were last month added to the monitoring list of the World Health Organization.
Researchers develop silver coating to keep medical devices free of bacteria
Researchers at a Canadian university have developed a novel coating for implants could reduce infections they sometimes cause in patients. Researchers from the University of British Columbia and the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute developed the silver-based coating that can be applied to devices like stents or catheters. Professor at UBC's department of pathology and laboratory medicine, Dr Kizhakkedathu is also the co-senior author of a study outlining the development which was published by the journal ACS Central Science last week.
