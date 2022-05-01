Putin could make the choice: US President Joe Biden's message amid Russia-Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted from his personal Twitter handle that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make the choice to end the war just as he chose to launch this brutal invasion. "Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable," Biden tweeted.

The message of strengthening the fight against Putin and Russia comes as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and urged him to not back down in the face of Russia's aggression. "We are here for the fight and you cannot fold to a bully," Peloci told Zelensky.

Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 1, 2022

Biden gave the same message to the Congress on Thursday as he proposed a $33 billion package to support Ukraine. "The cost of this fight is not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen," he had said.

