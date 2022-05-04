Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russian strikes pound Ukraine, EU prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russian strikes pound Ukraine, EU prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow

  • LIVE Updates: Russia's defense ministry said its forces had struck a military airfield near the Black Sea port of Odesa with missiles destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies.
People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol,
People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, (REUTERS)
Updated on May 04, 2022 05:28 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
LIVE: As the war entered day 70 on Wednesday, Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, unleashing rockets on a steel plant that is Ukraine's last redoubt in the port city of Mariupol as the European Union prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow.

Fresh Russian attacks in the Donetsk region killed 21 civilians and injured 27, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Attacks and shelling also intensified in Luhansk, with the most difficult area being Popasna, where it was impossible to organize evacuations, regional governor Serhiy Haida said.

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had struck a military airfield near the Black Sea port of Odesa with missiles destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies. Ukraine said three missiles targeted the Odesa region and all were intercepted.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 04, 2022 05:28 AM IST

    21 civilians killed in Russian attack in Donetsk region: Governor

    Fresh Russian attacks in the Donetsk region killed 21 civilians and injured 27, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. He said the figure was the highest daily death toll in the region since an attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk last month that killed more than 50 people.

