Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Kyiv says 60 dead in school bombing
  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: In another development, 60 people died after a Russian bomb hit a school being used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian officials said. The death toll was confirmed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Grande Pettine Hotel is destroyed by a missile in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022.&nbsp;
Updated on May 09, 2022 07:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on Monday. The celebrations will take place even as Russian forces fight Ukrainians in one of the deadliest European conflicts since the end of World War Two 77 years ago. Putin is expected to flaunt his military might during the symbolically important event. In another development, nearly 60 people died after a Russian bomb hit a school being used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian officials said. The death toll was confirmed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the reported school bombing and called it another reminder that “it is civilians that pay the highest price” in war. Meanwhile, after holding talks with Zelenskyy via video conference Sunday, the G7 leaders – the group comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States – pledged to phase out dependency on Russian energy, including phasing out or banning the import of oil.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 09, 2022 07:10 AM IST

    Putin set to lead WW-2 victory celebration & a reminder from Zelensky: 10 points

    Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday as Moscow prepares to mark the Victory Day celebrations, 77 years after the World-War 2 ended. Read more

  • May 09, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    Mariupol steelworks soldiers vow no surrender

    Ukrainian forces in the Azovstal steelworks in the Russian-controlled city of Mariupol -- the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city -- vow to fight on, reports AFP. Ukraine has said all women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from Azovstal as part of a UN and Red Cross humanitarian mission.

russia ukraine crisis
world news

EU chief slams Russia on Ukraine war: 'Why we're celebrating Europe Day'| Video

Russia's Vladimir Putin is set to mark the World War-2 victory day celebrations where Moscow will demonstrate its military might in big parades. 
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered a video address on Europe day.&nbsp;((Twitter) )
Published on May 09, 2022 07:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
world news

Zelenskyy's fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at fundraiser in London: Report

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore the jacket as he walked the streets of Kyiv while Russian troops were close to the capital in the early weeks of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Published on May 09, 2022 06:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
world news

world news

This key Xi ally is in spotlight amid Shanghai Covid crisis

  • And while Xi may be China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, he needs a core of staunch loyalists on the seven-member Standing Committee.
Chinese president Xi Jinping.(AP)
Updated on May 09, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Reuters | , Beijing
world news

Nepali mountaineer beats own record by scaling Mount Everest for 26th time

  • This year Nepal has issued 316 permits to climb Everest in the peak season, which runs through May, compared with 408 last year, the highest ever.
FILE PHOTO: Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa.(REUTERS)
Published on May 09, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Agencies | , Kathmandu
world news

UN agency chief resigns after probe into its investments

Grete Faremo, a former Norwegian minister of justice and public security, had been undersecretary-general and executive director of the UN Office for Project Services since August 2014.
Grete Faremo’s resignation was accepted on the day the New York Times reported that the agency made “a baffling series of financial decisions” that purportedly led to $25 million in losses.(Via Reuters)
Published on May 09, 2022 05:28 AM IST
AP |
world news

US anti-abortion office struck by vandals, fire breaks out: 'Lack of tolerance'

  • No one was injured, and officials were still working to determine how much damage the fire caused.
(Picture for representation)
Published on May 09, 2022 05:28 AM IST
AP | , Madison
world news

Pakistan PM labels extension of army chief tenure talks as 'premature': Report

Qamar Javed Bajwa has been serving as Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army since November 2016. Bajwa, the four-star general, was granted an extension in June 2020, five months before he was due to retire.
PM Shehbaz said that the government was taking steps to ensure power generation, transmission, and supply, reported Geo News.(AFP File)
Published on May 09, 2022 05:26 AM IST
ANI |
world news

Sri Lanka crisis: Oppn party rejects president’s offer to form interim govt

  • China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender, with an outstanding balance of $6.5 billion mostly lent over the past decade for large infrastructure projects, including highways, a port, an airport and a coal power plant.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(HT PHOTO/File)
Published on May 09, 2022 05:26 AM IST
Agencies |
world news

Thousands of security forces on alert ahead of Philippine polls

  • The presidential race is a rematch between Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the country’s late dictator, and Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice-presidential contest.
Residents look for their precincts on a list posted at a polling center on Monday, in Manila, Philippines.(AP)
Published on May 09, 2022 05:21 AM IST
Agencies | , Manila
world news

More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

  • U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the reported school bombing Saturday in the eastern village of Bilohorivka and called it another reminder that “it is civilians that pay the highest price” in war.
Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles hit a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region on Saturday.(AFP)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:33 AM IST
AP |
world news

Ukraine crisis: Sifting the facts from diplomatic fictions after 75 days of war

While all sides have spoken of the need to end the conflict, there is no sign that the war is about to end. And that is because, at the heart of it, the question for the warring parties is not the end of the conflict, but on what terms the war ends, and who is best positioned after the conflict.
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle enroute to the front line, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on May 8, 2022.&nbsp;(Reuters photo)
Updated on May 09, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, Hindustan Times, Washington
world news

G7 holds call with Zelensky as US sanctions Russia

In a statement, the Group of Seven (G7) countries - France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US - committed to “phasing out or banning” the import of Russian oil
Uzhhorod : First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. AP/PTI(AP05_08_2022_000232A) (AP)
Published on May 08, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByPrashant Jha
world news

Watch: On Mother's Day, White House's tribute to moms, starring President Biden

The 68-second-long clip shows the Democrat interacting with mothers of various people, through a phone/video call, or in-person.
A screengrab from the video (Twitter/White House)
Published on May 08, 2022 11:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
world news

Ukraine war: US imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officers| 5 points

Ukraine war: Russian defence ministry on Sunday said its high-precision missiles destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied to the Ukrainian forces from the United States and other western countries at a railway station near Soledar.
This photograph shows a destroyed cemetery by shelling in Seversk, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Updated on May 08, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
