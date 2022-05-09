U2 singer Bono performs at Kyiv metro station amid war: ‘A beautiful day’- Watch

Paul David Hewson, better known as ‘Bono’ - the lead singer of popular band U2 - on Sunday gave a heartwarming performance at a metro station in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, winning online and offline praise. "Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom,” the 61-year-old singer told the crowds at the Khreshchatyk metro station, news agency AFP reported.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, also thanked the band for showing his support for Ukraine. "I am grateful to [Bono, U2] for supporting our people and drawing even more attention to the need to help our people," he said.

US secretary of states Antony Blinken tweeted a video of the performance. “It's a Beautiful Day in the Kyiv metro. The people of Ukraine have shown remarkable determination and resilience in the face of this brutal invasion. We stand #UnitedWithUkraine and support its pursuit of more peaceful, democratic, and beautiful days ahead,” Blinken tweeted, reiterating the US's support for Ukraine which is fighting the Russian invasion. The US has extended help to Ukraine in the form of relief packages and military aid.

In a nearly one-minute long clip, U2’s frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge are seen performing their 1987-track ‘With Or Without You’. The performance lasted for about 40 minutes and the band also praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia, said a Reuters report.

Bono rallied the crowd between songs during his performance. "This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you'll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride," he said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, pressing toward Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)