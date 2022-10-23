Ukraine arrests Boguslaev one of its 'richest men' over Russia links: Report

One of the richest persons in Ukraine- Vyacheslav Boguslaev- manufacturer of aircraft engines and industrial turbines was arrested on treason charges on Saturday, Ukrainian media reports said.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev, 83, is one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine and had been on the radar of the security service of Ukraine over his extremely pro-Russian views.

Reports also suggested that he had sold engines to the Russian army and will now face a trial with a possible life sentence.

A search was carried out at Boguslaev's house in the central city of Zaporizhzhia, Reuters reported during which Vyacheslav Boguslaev refused to let the officers in. The authorities then had to open the door by force and arrest him.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev is currently being taken to Kyiv under escort, local media reported.

Earlier this year, politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk was similarly arrested for having alleged Russian links and attempting to flee to Moscow.

