Russian soldiers 'living in holes they dug with bare hands' in Ukraine: Report

Newly mobilised Russian soldiers say they have been "thrown out like dogs" in Ukraine with no information, orders or equipment in video circulating on social media, a report said.

In the video, the soldiers can be heard claiming that after a month of being moved from one location to other, they were dropped off "somewhere in the fields of Ukraine".

They said that that did not even know where they were, Telegraph reported.

Explaining the horror of their living situation, the mean said that have to live in holes dug out with their bare hands as temperatures drop to zero at night time.

Two people are so sick they need to be hospitalised, the men said.

"There is no information, no command. We sit like on [tenterhooks], because we do not know where are our own [and] where are the enemy. No radio, no cartridges, no s***," one says in the video.

2/ Rough transcript/translation (with thanks to @altryne):



Dear our, so to speak, the authorities of the Russian Federation, the so-called Ministry of Defence, we are mobilised from the Krasnodar Territory. pic.twitter.com/lkMzyWpiAO — ChrisO (@ChrisO_wiki) October 21, 2022

"No shovel, nothing with us... We live just in the field... They bring some food, literally two times a day. We burn fires, chop trees, dig," another one says in the video.

The video comes at a time when it has been widely reported that Russian men in Ukraine following Putin's mobilisation call have been sent without any training.

