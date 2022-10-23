Home / World News / Russian soldiers 'living in holes they dug with bare hands' in Ukraine: Report

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:10 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In the video, the soldiers can be heard claiming that after a month of being moved from one location to other, they were dropped off "somewhere in the fields of Ukraine".

Russia-Ukraine War: A plume of smoke rises after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Newly mobilised Russian soldiers say they have been "thrown out like dogs" in Ukraine with no information, orders or equipment in video circulating on social media, a report said.

In the video, the soldiers can be heard claiming that after a month of being moved from one location to other, they were dropped off "somewhere in the fields of Ukraine".

They said that that did not even know where they were, Telegraph reported.

Explaining the horror of their living situation, the mean said that have to live in holes dug out with their bare hands as temperatures drop to zero at night time.

Two people are so sick they need to be hospitalised, the men said.

"There is no information, no command. We sit like on [tenterhooks], because we do not know where are our own [and] where are the enemy. No radio, no cartridges, no s***," one says in the video.

"No shovel, nothing with us... We live just in the field... They bring some food, literally two times a day. We burn fires, chop trees, dig," another one says in the video.

The video comes at a time when it has been widely reported that Russian men in Ukraine following Putin's mobilisation call have been sent without any training.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

