Calls for Vladimir Putin to be toppled, killed after Kherson loss: Report

Dubbed “Putin's brain”, one of Russia's most influential figures called for president Vladimir Putin to be toppled, hinting that he should even be killed after Moscow’s humiliating defeat in Kherson, The Mirror reported.

Alexander Dugin who is thought to be part of a growing body of Moscow elite calling for Putin to escalate in Ukraine, talked about Vladimir Putin’s failed Ukraine invasion on Telegram, the outlet reported. But his tirade against Vladimir Putin was later removed, the report said.

Alexander Dugin in his message quoted from a story of the Golden Bough by James Frazer in which a king is killed because he failed to bring rain during a drought, the report said.

“We give the Ruler absolute fullness of power, and he saves us all, the people, the state, people, citizens, at a critical moment,” Alexander Dugin said according to the report.

“If for this he surrounds himself with s*** or spits on social justice, this is unpleasant, but if only he saves," he added.

Alexander Dugin, talking about the situation in Ukraine said that every ”real Russian” should now grieve and ”clench his teeth in pain” saying that Russia has “surrendered Kherson” and that if civilians are not upset over Kherson “They are not Russian.”

This comes as there is a growing rift between military figures and Vladimir Putin blaming the Russian president for the failing invasion, the report said.

