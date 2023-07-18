Vladimir Putin ‘losing his grip’? Russian soldier opens fire on his own unit

Intercepting a phone call between two Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence said that the two were discussing an incident relating to another soldier shooting at his own comrades. Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) said as per Kyiv Post that the call "reveals the critical psychological state of Russian soldiers."

Russian president Vladimir Putin(AP)

In the audio, one of the soldiers details that a soldier from his brigade had "lost his grip" and began shooting at the other members of the unit. It was not revealed whether soldiers were killed or injured during the incident. The shooter was said to have been killed.

"Hi. Why didn't you call me yesterday?" the first soldier said at the beginning of the call, to which the second replied, "F***, yesterday was such a fun evening. The guy from the 12th brigade likely lost his grip yesterday and started f****** shooting us. He said, 'I'll f****** kill you, a*******!'"

"Our guys shot him dead. I had to carry his body," the second soldier added. The audio comes after reports emerged of Russian soldiers describing the harsh conditions of the war in Ukraine and the toll it has taken on them. Last week, a video posted on social media reportedly showed Russian troops saying they were punished by a commanding officer for refusing to fight.

WarTranslated, an independent media project , shared a portion of that video on Twitter in which one of the soldiers said, “We've been locked in this pit for refusing to go the zero line. [We have] sat here for two days.”

WarTranslated also shared a video late last month of a Russian unit saying they would not return to the front lines.

"Initially, upon arriving to the SMO [special military operation] zone, we had 150 people. After brutal fights, this is all what's left us," a soldier in the video said.

Russian General Ivan Popov, who said he was removed from his post, was heard in another audio saying, “The Ukrainian Army could not break through our ranks at the front but our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment.”

