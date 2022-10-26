Vladimir Putin is a modern day Hitler: Ukraine's Zelensky's security adviser

Russia's president Vladimir Putin is a modern-day Hitler and his country is doomed to the same fate as Nazi Germany, head of Ukraine ’s national security council said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oleksiy Danilov, who is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ’s most trusted security adviser, told Sky News that Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine will never be forgotten. Oleksiy Danilov also dismissed any idea of a deal with Moscow, whereby Russia would keep Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

“This is our constitution, this is our laws, this is our land. Let [European leaders] give their land to Putin... see how their community, constituents, children react," Oleksiy Danilov told Sky News.

Read more: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first bath

“They made an example of Fascist Germany. Now Putin is just a modern Hitler. From 1941 to 1945, Germany was at war with almost the whole world. In May 1945, it was left in ruins. The same will happen with Russia. They are doomed to it,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praising UK's support for Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov said that he expected the new prime minister Rishi Sunak to continue it.

“We have a great common cause, and we are aware that we are on the side of the light of the whole of Europe and the whole civilised world. In adding to military aid, training our soldiers and accepting our refugees, Britain has offered us the help of a joint family. And this moral help is very important. It is unsurpassed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON