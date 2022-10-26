Home / World News / ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first bath

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first bath

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 09:51 AM IST

World's Dirtiest Man: Amou Haji did not wash himself up for more than half a century and died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah, IRNA news agency reported.

World's Dirtiest Man: Amou Haji (uncle Haji) sits on the outskirts of the village of Dezhgah.(AFP)
World's Dirtiest Man: Amou Haji (uncle Haji) sits on the outskirts of the village of Dezhgah.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

An Iranian man who was called the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a bath for decades has died at the age of 94, state media reported. Amou Haji did not wash himself up for more than half a century and died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah, IRNA news agency reported.

Amou Haji had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick", the agency quoted a local official as saying. But "for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash," the report further claimed.

Other reports said that the local villagers believed that the hermit had undergone “emotional setbacks in his youth” that could have resulted in some sort of a trauma that led him to refuse to wash.

Read more: Royal family is ‘hiding behind sofas' because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

A short documentary film titled "The Strange Life of Amou Haji" was made about his life in 2013, the reports also noted.

Amou Haji could often be found roaming around the streets covered in soot and he lived in a shack which was built by local villagers. The hermit also believed that fresh food could make him sick and he would smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement, the Tehran Times reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out