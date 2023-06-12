Vladimir Putin's endgame? ‘One morning we’ll wake up to find…': Russian TV chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Jun 12, 2023 04:00 AM IST

Vladimir Putin thinks that the West giving Ukraine weapons “constitutes participation in the war”, she said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will threaten strikes against NATO member nations over their support for Ukraine, Russia Today (RT) editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said as per Newsweek. As the Russian boss finds himself in a strained relationship with the West which has condemned Moscow's invasion that was launched by Vladimir Putin last February, Margarita Simonyan said that she believes Putin will soon give NATO an "ultimatum" over its aid to Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

Putin thinks that the West giving Ukraine weapons “constitutes participation in the war”, she said, adding, “One morning we'll wake up to find out that last night Vladimir Putin has declared an ultimatum, saying that if F-16 jets taking off from the airfields of such countries continue striking Russian territory—if such and such weapons, shipped from the ports of such and such countries, continue being supplied, then we will consider these airfields and these ports legitimate war targets.”

Russia also has the right to declare with no ultimatum that NATO countries are legitimate targets, she asserted. Video of her remarks was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

Simonayn's RT has largely towed the Kremlin line on the Russia-Ukraine war. She has made headlines for previous threats against Ukraine and the West. Last April, the RT editor-in-chief floated the idea of "complete destruction" of Ukraine and “a nuclear strike.”

