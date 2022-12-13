Russia using Ukrainian missiles from 1990s for attacks: Report

As Russian military reportedly faces a huge challenge rapidly diminishing resources, it has been using missiles originally produced in the 1970s to carry nuclear payloads - although with the warheads removed and ballast added to disguise this, a report said.

The missiles, intelligence officials in Ukraine said earlier, are being used to distract the defending military from imminent attacks using more modern and conventional rockets.

It has now emerged that the decoy missiles appear to have previously been the property of the country they are now being used to attack. The Kh-55 subsonic cruise missiles, Ukraine says, were handed over to Russia under a deal known as the Budapest Memorandum, Sky News reported.

As part of that agreement, Ukraine agreed to relinquish its nuclear arsenal — the third-largest in the world at the time, inherited from the collapsed Soviet Union — and give all nuclear warheads to Russia for decommissioning in return for security assurances.

"All ballistic missiles, Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers were also handed over," General Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy intelligence chief said.

“Now, they are using Kh-55 missiles against us with these bombers. It would be better if we handed them over to the USA,” he added.

This comes as Russian governor of Klintsy in the southern Bryansk region said that the town was shelled overnight by Ukraine, adding that there were no casualties or damage. Klintsy is a town of around 60,000 people, about 45 km (28 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

"As a result of the work of the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts hit the territory of an industrial zone," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

