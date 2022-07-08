Russia vetoes 12-month extension of UN aid into Syria from Turkey

Russia vetoed on Friday a bid to extend UN Security Council approval for 12 months of UN aid deliveries to some 4 million people in opposition-controlled northwest Syria from Turkey.

The resolution, drafted by Ireland and Norway, received 13 votes in favor, while China abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to be adopted.

The 15-member council is now due to vote on a proposal by Russia, a Syrian ally, to approve the UN operation for six months and also push for broad international reconstruction efforts in Syria. Diplomats said it is expected to fail.