Bride asks for pic with Russian president Putin. Here's what happened next

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a rather unusual encounter while hosting his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Kronstadt town. In a video that is being widely circulated online, the 65.year-old posed for a picture with a newly wed couple after the bride requested to click a photograph together.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, front second right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, front left, meet people outside the Naval Cathedral of St. Nicholas, in Kronstadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia,

The now-viral video shows Putin and Lukashenko greeting a crowd near the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral. The Russian leader was all smiles as he obliged the couple.

Posted by the Russian-state controlled news channel RT, the caption read, “During a visit to Kronstadt, Putin had a peculiar encounter. Among the people who wanted to take a picture with the president was a bride.”

The video evoked several reactions from netizens. One user commented that it was ‘so nice’ to get the opportunity to click a picture with the Russian president.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user called the bride ‘lucky’ to get clicked with two presidents. “The bride, seeing Vladimir Putin, turned out to be more determined than the groom and asked the President of Russia to take a picture," the caption read.

Another user wrote, “Blessed bride. I can’t blame her President Putin is a strong, courageous, handsome, fearless leader, who continues to demonstrate great leadership for Russia and shines a light on the future of what government should be…What a great opportunity to remember such a special day…Moscow, Russia has great leadership with President Putin.”

A third user remarked about Putin’s popularity.

However, not everyone was amused by the video. One user wrote, "Yeah, that is what I want on my wedding day. A picture with a war criminal."

Amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, a user compared Putin to Zelensky, saying, “Copy Zelensky as much as you want. Anyone can see it’s not natural for Putin to act like that. It’s obviously propaganda. While Zelensky is genuine, your zar is fake.”

Putin met his closest ally, Lukashenko, for the first time since the latter helped broker a deal to end a mutiny by Wagner fighters inside Russia. Putin, after the rare walkabout, said Sunday that his talks with the Belarusian leader will last two days. Asked about quarantine rules which Putin has been following since the pandemic, he said, "People are more important than quarantine."

