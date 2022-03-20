Russian astronauts seen in ‘Ukraine colours’ at space station. Then a response
Three Russian cosmonauts - wearing blue and yellow outfits - arrived at the International Space Station, multiple reports said, as Moscow's offensive in the war-hit country enters Day 25. The colour of their outfit matched the Ukrainian flag, suggesting that they be expressing solidarity with Kyiv. The photos were widely shared on social media. The pictures, also posted by the head of the Russian Space agency, show cosmonauts wearing bright yellow suits with blue trimmings - Ukrainian colours - in what has been viewed as a ‘possible statement’ against the war.
Roscosmos, a state corporation of the Russian Federation, however, rebuffed the speculation. "Sometimes yellow is just yellow," a top official was quoted as saying in a report by BBC. He further clarified that the suits were designed to match the colours of the emblem of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, from where all three cosmonauts graduated. Further, the design of the uniforms was coordinated long before the Russia-Ukraine war, he claimed.
Ever since the war started on February 24, people around the world have used the colours of Ukraine's national flag - yellow and blue- to show solidarity.
Social media was flooded with responses to the astronauts' outfit. "Without attempting to take away the guilt of the Russians for the horrible war crimes being committed by the Russian army right now in Ukraine, I still think it is quite remarkable the choice of the Russian astronauts of colours of their jumpsuits yesterday on the ISS," one Twitter user wrote.
"When you've lost your astronauts...."Russian cosmonauts arrive at ISS in colours of Ukraine flag", (sic)" another user wrote.
The three Russian astronauts - Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov - blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft, according to Britain-based Guardian, on Friday.
They will spend the next six-and-a-half months aboard the space station. The ISS is a joint project between Russia, America, Canada, Japan and several European countries. It is led by a US-Russian partnership despite fluctuating tensions between the two world powers. According to media outlet space.com, 244 individuals from 19 countries have visited the International Space Station as of April 2021. Top participating countries include the United States (153 people) and Russia (50 people).
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb 24, has forced more than 3.3 million refugees to flee the war-torn nation. Fighting is raging on multiple fronts in Ukraine, with intense combat underway in the besieged port city of Mariupol - the site of some of the war’s greatest suffering. The two countries have held several rounds of negotiations but without breakthrough. Moscow wants Ukraine's demilitarisation and Kyiv is demanding security guarantees.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
-
Ukraine city 'wiped off from Earth's face' - desperate plea on Day 25: 10 points
In another escalation amid the war, Russia has now resorted to the use of hypersonic missiles.
-
Thousands protest over soaring prices in Spain that worsened after Ukraine war
Outside City Hall in Madrid, a crowd of several thousand people gathered, waving hundreds of Spanish flags and chanting angry slogans calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
-
Two die of Covid amid Omicron-driven surge in China
The deaths, both in Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638. China reported only two Covid-19-related deaths for all of 2021, the last on January 25.
-
What is Kinzhal, Russia's advanced hypersonic missile used in Ukraine? 5 points
Kinzhal is an air-launched hypersonic missile with a reported range of 1,500-2,000km. It can carry nuclear payload of 480 kg. This is 33 times the yield of the Fat Man bomb dropped on Hiroshima, reports claimed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics