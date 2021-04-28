Home / World News / Russian authorities paint over large mural of Alexei Navalny in St Petersburg
world news

Russian authorities paint over large mural of Alexei Navalny in St Petersburg

US-RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-GRAFFITI:Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg
Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:03 PM IST
A worker paints over graffiti of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on April 28, 2021.(AFP)

Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg.

The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist", making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time".

Police arrived at the scene at 9am local time and workers arrived to start painting over it with yellow paint within around 90 minutes. It was unclear who painted the mural.

Navalny, Putin's most outspoken domestic opponent, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.

A court is considering a request by Moscow's prosecutor to ban Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his regional offices on the grounds they are extremist. The next hearing in that case is expected on Thursday.

Lyubov Sobol, a Navalny ally, mocked authorities for painting over the mural.

"That's how they transform everything 'alive' and beautiful into the impersonal and 'dead'. For us, Russia is for happiness, for them, it is for gloom and stagnation," she wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anton Vaganov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg.

The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist", making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time".

Police arrived at the scene at 9am local time and workers arrived to start painting over it with yellow paint within around 90 minutes. It was unclear who painted the mural.

Navalny, Putin's most outspoken domestic opponent, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.

A court is considering a request by Moscow's prosecutor to ban Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his regional offices on the grounds they are extremist. The next hearing in that case is expected on Thursday.

Lyubov Sobol, a Navalny ally, mocked authorities for painting over the mural.

"That's how they transform everything 'alive' and beautiful into the impersonal and 'dead'. For us, Russia is for happiness, for them, it is for gloom and stagnation," she wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anton Vaganov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP