Russian cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after massive engine explosion, two crew members missing

A Russian cargo ship, Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea overnight after a massive explosion took place in its engine room, reported Reuters quoting the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sank in international waters in the Mediterranean after an explosion on board(AFP)

The foreign ministry also confirmed that 14 out of 16 crew members had been safely rescued and brought to the Spanish port of Cartagena, though two crew members remained missing.

The reason behind the engine explosion has not been disclosed and is under investigation as per Russia's embassy in Spain, which told state news agency RIA Novosti that it was investigating the accident and that it was in contact with local authorities.

Spain's maritime rescue service reported receiving a distress signal from the Ursa Major on Monday. A nearby ship confirmed that there were poor weather conditions, a lifeboat in the water, and that Ursa Major was listing to starboard.

Two vessels and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The crew stated that the ship was carrying empty containers along with two port cranes on deck.

A Russian warship later arrived at the scene and took over the rescue operations.

The Ursa Major, with a capacity of 1,200 tons and the ability to carry 120 vehicles on its deck, was the largest cargo vessel operated by a company called Oboronlogistika.

The company works under the Russian defense ministry and handles the transportation of both military and civilian goods, according to Bloomberg.

The ship had also recently undergone repairs in November, ahead of a planned voyage to Vladivostok port with heavy cargo, according to a December 3 posting on Oboronlogistika’s website, quoted Bloomberg.