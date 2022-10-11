Russia carries out fresh strikes on Ukraine, day after huge bombings in cities

Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday its forces had renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on the pro-Western country.

Russia's army "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement adding that "all assigned targets were hit".