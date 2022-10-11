Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia carries out fresh strikes on Ukraine, day after huge bombings in cities

Russia carries out fresh strikes on Ukraine, day after huge bombings in cities

world news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The strikes took place a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: A man carries his bike past a rocket crater under a pedestrian bridge, after Monday rocket attack in center Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
AFP |

Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday its forces had renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on the pro-Western country.

Read more: Playground to park: Videos show damage after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine

Russia's army "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement adding that "all assigned targets were hit".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP