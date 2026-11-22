A Russian corvette- a small warship- called Merkury was hit in a suspected drone attack at a naval base in eastern Libya early Sunday, causing an explosion and fire, according to Libyan authorities.

An image of smoke rising from a fire after an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port, Libya, (via REUTERS) more less

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The strike hit the Benghazi naval base on the Mediterranean Sea, causing an explosion and fire, as per a statement from the east Libya-based government. Earlier reports said a fire broke out inside an ammunition depot, but eastern authorities said, “the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port,” as per AFP. No casualties were reported.

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The ship had stopped at the base for refueling and supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the east-based government. "It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones," an official statement said, according to AFP. “The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refuelling and resupply.”

The statement did not give details about the vessel or its cargo. Eastern authorities said they would launch a joint investigation with Russia to “uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it,” according to AP. They also said Libya was “not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

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No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, it comes as Ukrainian forces have increased their long-range strikes on Russia, targeting areas far from the front lines.

On Saturday, a drone hit a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea, near Finland's waters. Finland's border guard said Ukraine was behind the attack.

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In March, Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya under a secret agreement struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea near Maltese waters. The attack was suspected to have been carried out using a sea drone, Libyan officials told the AP.

Libya has been split since a NATO-backed uprising removed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed, in 2011. A UN-backed government is based in Tripoli, while a rival administration controls the east. The oil-rich country remains at the center of a long-running rivalry between Russia and Western countries.