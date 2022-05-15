Russian diplomats in US being ‘threatened’ with violence, claims envoy
Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador in Washington DC, who alleged last month that Moscow's diplomats in the United States were being ‘blocked’ by American authorities, has now claimed that Russian officials are being ‘threatened’ with violence, adding that US intelligence agents are trying to ‘establish contact’ with the embassy staff.
Click here for all latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war
“It's like a besieged fortress. Basically, our embassy is operating in a hostile environment. The embassy employees are receiving threats, including those of physical violence,” news agency Tass quoted Antonov as saying,
Though the ambassador did not reveal who was ‘threatening’ the staff, he further said, “Agents from the US security services are hanging around outside our building, handing out phone numbers belonging to the CIA and FBI, which can be called to establish contact.”
Also Read | US authorities ‘blocking’ Russian embassy's work, claims envoy
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the State Department are yet to respond to Antonov's allegations.
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, Russia and the United States have been engaged in a tussle of their own, not least due to the invasion itself. The two countries have expelled each other's diplomats; the US has also been at the forefront of calling for cessation of the Ukraine war, and has slapped sanctions against Moscow for attacking the east European nation.
(With agency inputs)
-
North Korea faces 1st Covid outbreak, over 40 deaths due to ‘fever’ | 5 points
North Korea - often referred to as “the hermit state”-- has recorded a massive Covid-19 outbreak, after claiming to have zero Covid cases for nearly two years. Read: Explained: What's behind North Korea's Covid-19 admission? Here are five latest developments in the newly Covid-hit country: North Korea on Sunday confirmed 15 more deaths due to 'fever', taking the country's reported fever-related fatalities to 42.
-
Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, Putin’s warning to Finland: Top updates on war
The ongoing war in Ukraine entered day 80 as Russian forces started withdrawing from the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which had been bombarded for weeks. The Institute for the Study of War, a think-tank based in Washington, has said that Ukraine appears to have won the battle in Kharkiv as it prevented Russian forces from encircling, let alone seizing the city.
-
Elon Musk gets a call from Twitter's legal team. Here's why
World's richest person Elon Musk on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that the Twitter legal team has accused him of “violating their NDA” as he had revealed the "bot check sample size”. This comes just two days after Musk said his deal with microblogging platform Twitter worth $44 billion was temporarily on hold.
-
North Korea reports 820,620 Covid cases, 42 deaths; says ‘taking swift measures’
North Korea said on Sunday a total of 42 people had died as the country began its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the impoverished country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. State news agency KCNA said the country was taking "swift state emergency measures" to control the epidemic, but there is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines.
-
'If something happens to me': Imran Khan 'reveals' conspiracy to kill him. Watch
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated the threat to his life and said he has recorded a video naming all those involved in the conspiracy of killing him since last summer. The comments were made by Imran Khan at the party's massive gathering at Sialkot. Watch video"I knew of this conspiracy. In it, whoever has conspired against me, whoever is complicit since last summer, I have named everyone," Imran Khan said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics