Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Ukraine war ally North Korea

AFP |
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 08:03 PM IST

Pyongyang has emerged as one of the Kremlin's main allies during its Ukraine invasion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier that Lavrov would visit "at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry".(REUTERS)
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier that Lavrov would visit "at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry".(REUTERS)

Pyongyang has emerged as one of the Kremlin's main allies during its Ukraine invasion, sending thousands of troops to Russia's Kursk region to oust Kyiv's forces and providing the Russian army with artillery shells and missiles.

Lavrov "will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on July 11-13" for the "second round of strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers", Russian ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier that Lavrov would visit "at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry".

Ahead of the visit, Russia announced that it would begin twice-a-week flights between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Also Read | ‘It shocked us too’: Russia reacts to minister's suicide hours after President Putin sacked him

Its aviation agency Rosaviatsia issued an order allowing Moscow-based airline Nordwind to run flights between the two capitals from later this month.

With North Korea supporting Moscow's Ukraine invasion, Russian officials have touted the secretive state as a reliable holiday destination.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, Seoul has said.

North Korea only confirmed it had deployed troops to support Russia's war in April, and admitted its soldiers had been killed in combat.

Leader Kim Jong Un has subsequently been shown in state media images honouring the flag-draped coffins of North Korean soldiers killed helping Russia fight Ukraine.

Also Read | Europe's human rights court delivers two rulings against Russia: MH17, Ukraine war

Russia's security chief Sergei Shoigu has visited Pyongyang multiple times this year, including last month.

The two heavily-sanctioned nations signed a military deal last year, including a mutual defence clause, during a rare visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the nuclear-armed North Korea.

Shoigu announced that North Korea would send builders and deminers to the Kursk region.

Also Read | 3 dead in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Kursk region

The frequency of senior Russian officials' visits to Pyongyang "is highly unusual", Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University in southeastern South Korea, told AFP.

"At the centre of these discussions may well be plans for Kim's anticipated visit to Russia," he added.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Russian FM Lavrov to visit Ukraine war ally North Korea
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On