Europe's human rights court delivers two rulings against Russia: MH17, Ukraine war

Europe's top human rights court on Wednesday delivered two rulings against Russia, saying it was behind the 2014 downing of Flight MH17 and violated international law during the conflict in Ukraine. The victims' families, 11 years after the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, are still seeking justice and said they won't stop fighting Russia. (AFP)

This is the first time that an international court has found Russia responsible for human rights abuses since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The ruling over Flight MH17 was also the first one by an international court.

Judges at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg are ruling on four cases brought by Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia over alleged violations of human rights since the start of the war, the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, and the MH17 tragedy.

Families of the victims of the MH17 disaster termed the decision a crucial milestone in their 11-year-long journey of seeking justice.

Thomas Schansman, who lost his 18-year-old son Quinn in the tragedy, told the Associated Press, "It's a real step in understanding who was really responsible."

Schansman, who also brought an individual case to the European Court of Human Rights, said he has no plans to stop pursuing justice. "The worst thing we could do is to stop fighting. MH17 is not a case that will disappear for Russia," he added.

The Kuala Lumpur-bound Boeing 777 from Amsterdam was shot down on July 17, 2014, using a Russian-made Buk missile fired from eastern Ukrainian territory, which is controlled by separatist rebels. All 298 passengers and crew were killed, including 196 Dutch nationals.

Earlier in May, the United Nations aviation agency had also held Russia responsible for the crash of MH17. It said that the claims brought by Australia and the Netherlands were "well-founded in fact and law".

The ECHR is an important part of the European Council and is the continent's foremost human rights institution. Russia was expelled from the council over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. However, the court still deals with cases against Russia that date to the time before its expulsion.

In 2023, the judges had sided with Ukraine and the Netherlands, saying that the rebel-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine were "under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation", including providing weapons, and giving political and economic support.

Wednesday's ruling won't be the last from the court as Kyiv has other cases pending against Russia. Additionally, several individuals have brought nearly 10,000 cases against the Kremlin.

In 2022, the United Nations' top court had ordered Russia to stop military operations in Ukraine while a case is heard, a process that can last for many years. Russia has not taken consideration of the order by the International Court of Justice.