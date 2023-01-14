Home / World News / Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv: Officials

Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv: Officials

world news
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 01:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Officials told residents to take shelter, Reuters reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike.(File)
A Russian missile attack hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and other officials said.

Reuters journalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

Kyiv's military administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit, but did not say which.

"Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water as winter bites.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Story Saved
