Russian missile strike hits Kryvyi Rih: Ukraine interior ministry

Russian missile strike hits Kryvyi Rih: Ukraine interior ministry

Reuters |
Jul 31, 2023 12:57 PM IST

A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.

An emergency worker at a multi-storey building site after it was hit by Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

An unconfirmed video from the city that was circulated on social networks showed a gaping hole in the side of a nine-storey building and a fire inside. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
