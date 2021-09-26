In pictures: Russian president Vladimir Putin's Siberian fishing trip

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A caption under one of the 20 pictures published on the Kremlin web site said the president stopped for a few days in Siberia after a working trip to Russia's Far East in early September.
Reuters | , Moscow
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin fishes during a short vacation at an unknown location in Siberia, Russia. (Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent several days hiking and fishing in Siberia in early September, the Kremlin said on Sunday as it published pictures of the president on the holiday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits on a rock as he walks in the taiga. - In early September 2021, after completing his working trip to Primorye and the Amur Region, Vladimir Putin stopped in Siberia for a few days, where he spent a short vacation. (AFP)

Several days later, in the middle of September Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19. He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit.

Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse barechested and in sun glasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spends a short vacation at an unknown location in Siberia, Russia (via REUTERS)

This time, his outings were more mundane.

The Kremlin published photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows and talking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his usual holiday companion.

Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.

