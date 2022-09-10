Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing one, says regional governor

Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said.

The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said rockets from an MLRS system had killed one person and wounded two.

Ukraine's forces have mounted a vast counter-offensive in the surrounding Kharkiv region in recent days, recaptured dozens of towns and villages from Russia in a swift mechanised assault. Synehubov earlier said Russia had stepped up shelling of the city in response.

