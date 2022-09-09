Home / World News / Russian strike hits hospital, several people wounded: Report

Russian strike hits hospital, several people wounded: Report

world news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 03:16 PM IST

The hospital is located in the Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia, he said.

Russian strike hits hospital, several people wounded: Report | Representational image(via REUTERS)
Russian strike hits hospital, several people wounded: Report | Representational image(via REUTERS)
Reuters |

A Russian air strike hit a hospital in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning, destroying the building and wounding people, the region's governor said.

"Russian aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, fired at a hospital. The premises were destroyed, there are wounded people," the official, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on Telegram.

Also read: 'From 2% to 12 %': Nirmala Sitharaman praises PM Modi's decision on Russian oil

The hospital is located in the Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia, he said.

Moscow denies targeting civilians. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Condolences poured in from across the globe.

    Watch: Clueless tourists met the Queen, asked her to take their photo

    A clip of the longest-serving monarch of the UK former royal protection officer, Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Griffin, revealing the funny side of the monarch went viral today on Twitter. The video credited to Sky News is from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year. In the video, Griffin reminisces the time he accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on a picnic in Scotland where they ran into the American tourists. Unwittingly, they asked the Queen where she lives.

  • Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Members of royal household staff post a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace.

    Royal mourning to last until 7 days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    Britain's royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast. "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral," a statement said.

  • Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: The queen was a fashion icon throughout her life.

    When Nizam of Hyderabad gifted 300-diamond-studded necklace to the Queen

    Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday at the Balmoral castle in Scotland. Among the many iconic pieces she owned was one gifted by the Nizam of Hyderabad as a wedding present. Photos shared along with the Instagram post show the necklace, Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton wearing the necklace. The necklace is part of the display at Buckingham Palace.

  • King Charles III: Britain's Prince Charles attends a reception.

    Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans

    Two birthdays Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays - her actual birthday on April 21 and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June. Royal warrant Companies that regularly supply the monarch with goods and services will be issued a royal warrant by King Charles III. The warrant authorises the companies to use the royal arms on their goods.

  • Britain's King Charles III: Britain's Charles during a ceremony.

    King Charles III- Britain's new monarch: 10 points

    The eldest son of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II - Charles - has taKing Charles III-as he will be called-'s his mother's place on the throne following her death on Thursday. Here are 10 points on Britain's King Charles III: 1. King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Read more: Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King 5.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out