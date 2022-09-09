Russian strike hits hospital, several people wounded: Report
The hospital is located in the Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia, he said.
A Russian air strike hit a hospital in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning, destroying the building and wounding people, the region's governor said.
"Russian aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, fired at a hospital. The premises were destroyed, there are wounded people," the official, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on Telegram.
Moscow denies targeting civilians. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.
