Russian strike kills seven at market in east Ukraine: Governor

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:24 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “At least seven dead and eight wounded as a result of the shelling this morning on Avdiivka,” the governor said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A man walks next to anti-tank obstacles known as "Czech hedgehog" with concrete weights in the frontline town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.(AFP)
Russian strikes on Wednesday killed seven people and wounded another eight at a market in the east Ukraine city of Avdiivka near the frontline, said a regional governor.

"At least seven dead and eight wounded as a result of the shelling this morning on Avdiivka. The Russians struck the central market, where many people were at that time," the Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram social media platform.

