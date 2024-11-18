Russian wheat export prices down last week

MOSCOW, - Russian wheat export prices have fallen in line with global trends with exports remaining strong ahead of the introduction of a restrictive export quota in the second half of the season, analysts said on Monday. Global prices for wheat are near a 2-1/2-month low against a backdrop of improving crop conditions in many producing countries, including Russia, and stiff export competition. According to Dmitry Rylko, head of the IKAR consultancy, the price of Russian wheat with 12.5% protein, scheduled for free-on-board delivery in December, was down $2 to $226 per metric ton at the end of last week. The Sovecon consultancy said prices for Russian wheat with the same protein content and on the same delivery terms, were down to $228-230 per ton from $231-$234 the previous week. "Russian free-on-board prices are expected to stay flat or decrease slightly," the consultancy said. Russia's weekly grain exports are estimated at 1.02 million tons, up from 930,000 tons the previous week, Sovecon said, including 980,000 tons of wheat, up from 840,000, Sovecon said. The agency forecasts grain exports in November at 4.0 million tons, up from 3.2 million in November 2023. Russia's grain export quota, set to be in place from February to June next year, could be as little as 10 million tons per year versus 29 million a year earlier due to the high level of exports in recent months and a worse-than-expected harvest. "Reduced Russian exports could be challenging for some buyers to offset due to declining stocks in the EU and Ukraine," said Sovecon, which sees Russian exports at 45.9 million tons in the 2024/25 export season. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from a week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,460 rbls/t -50 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery - Sunflower seeds 40,375 rbls/t 2,825 rbls/t - Domestic sunflower 103,000 rbls/t 2,825 rbls/t oil - Domestic soybeans 42,050 rbls/t 0 rbls/t - Export sunflower $1,145/t $10 oil - White sugar, $595.84/t -$5.77/t Russia's south

Russian wheat export prices down last week