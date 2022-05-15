Russians are withdrawing from Kharkiv, says Ukraine
- Putin warns Finland that NATO membership would harm ties as Duma deputy head visits occupied Kherson.
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow’s forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.
Ukraine’s general staff said the Russians were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern Donetsk province in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the invaders and that the outcome of the war would depend on support from Europe and other allies.
Mariupol negotiations
Zelensky said talks with Russia on getting wounded defenders out of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were “very complex”, adding that Kyiv was using influential intermediaries.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, told the country’s Suspilne news outlet Saturday that Ukrainian authorities are negotiating the evacuation of 60 severely wounded troops from the steelworks.
She said Russia had not agreed to the evacuation of all wounded fighters at the plant, who number in the hundreds.
An aide to Mariupol’s mayor said between 150,000 and 170,000 civilians remain in the city, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000. In a Telegram post, Petro Andryushchenko said the residents were “hostages” of the occupying Russian forces.
Kherson visit
The deputy speaker of the Russian parliament, Anna Kuznetsova, visited the region on Saturday and discussed “emergency humanitarian issues” with Kherson’s new Russia-installed regional governor, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
Kherson borders Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, and a member of the Moscow-installed administration there has suggested that Russia should try to annex Kherson as well.
G7 warning
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, who hosted a meeting of top G7 diplomats, said the war had become a “global crisis”.
In statements released at the end of the three-day meeting on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, the G7 pledged to provide further humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable.
The G7 nations also called on China not to help Russia, including by undermining international sanctions or justifying Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Beijing should support the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and not “assist Russia in its war of aggression,” they said. They urged China “to desist from engaging in information manipulation, disinformation and other means to legitimize Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Finland’s NATO bid
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday about the Nordic country’s application for Nato membership, expected to be announced this weekend, his office said.
The phone call, which was “initiated by Finland... was direct and straightforward and it was conducted without aggravations. Avoiding tensions was considered important,” Niinisto was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.
But the Kremlin responded by saying that Putin viewed any end to Finland’s military neutrality as a “mistake.”
“Putin stressed that the end of the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake since there is no threat to Finland’s security,” it said in a statement.
-
Turkey says open to talking with Finland, Sweden over NATO bid
Turkey voiced readiness Saturday to discuss Finland and Sweden's plans to join NATO, despite accusing them of harbouring "terrorist organisations".
-
Two years on, Cannes film festival prepares for ‘normal’ party
After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.
-
Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa swears in 4 cabinet ministers, all from his party
Sri Lanka's president swore in four new Cabinet ministers Saturday in an effort to ensure stability until a full cabinet is formed in the island nation engulfed in a political and economic crisis. In a move bring back stability, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reappointed five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday and swore in four cabinet ministers Saturday until a full cabinet is appointed. All four ministers belong to the president's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party.
-
Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights
The planned nationwide demonstrations are a response to leaked draft opinion showing the United States Supreme Court's conservative majority is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide. "We're done with attacks on abortion. We're marching TODAY to make our voices loud and clear," read a tweet from the Women's March, one of the groups behind the Bans Off Our Bodies protests.
-
G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports: Germany
Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on Saturday condemned India's decision to ban unapproved wheat exports after the country was hit by a punishing heatwave. "If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis," German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said at a press conference in Stuttgart.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics