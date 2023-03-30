Russia's foreign minister Lavrov to visit Turkey in early April: Report

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6-7, Turkish private broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)

The war in Ukraine and developments in Syria would be discussed in talks during Lavrov's visit, as well as commerce, energy issues and bilateral ties, NTV said.

