Russia's foreign minister Lavrov to visit Turkey in early April: Report

Reuters |
Mar 30, 2023 07:02 PM IST

The war in Ukraine and developments in Syria would be discussed in talks during Lavrov's visit, as well as commerce, energy issues and bilateral ties, NTV said.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6-7, Turkish private broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)

Read more: Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter on suspicion of spying: Report

