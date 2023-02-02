Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia's Lavrov says United States involved in Nord Stream explosions

Russia's Lavrov says United States involved in Nord Stream explosions

world news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 02:43 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Lavrov provided no evidence for his claim. President Vladimir Putin has previously accused Britain of blowing up the pipelines, which London denied.

Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks: A satellite image shows a gas leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said the United States was directly involved in explosions that severely damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year.

Lavrov provided no evidence for his claim. President Vladimir Putin has previously accused Britain of blowing up the pipelines, which London denied.

Read more: This country is about to give away half a million airline tickets. Here's why

In an interview on state TV, Lavrov also said the West was lying about Russia's refusal to negotiate over Ukraine and was trying to turn Moldova, Georgia and former Soviet states in Central Asia against Moscow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP