Russia's 'merchant of death' to Donald Trump: Your life is in danger, come here

Russia's “merchant of death”- international arms dealer Viktor Bout— offered Donald Trump asylum in Russia saying that he believes the former president's life is in danger if he remains in the United States. In an interview on a Russian state-TV channel, Viktor Bout said that he had sent a telegram to Donald Trump warning him of threat to his life and urging him to flee to Russia.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate.(AP)

The threat is not from an assassin or some unknown plot against him but the US government, Viktor Bout claimed after Donald Trump was indicted by the Manhattan district attorney in a probe related to hush money payments made by the former US President to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Donald Trump was arraigned on 34 counts related to the charge even though he denied all wrongdoings in the case.

Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer, said, “The legal process which has now begun in New York won't just end in Donald Trump being convicted and barred from the [2024] election.”

“Most likely he will simply be eliminated there. Therefore, I think it's in the best interests of all of humanity and primarily all of the American people to invite Donald Trump here, to Russia, to give him security and protection here so that he leads this uprising against the globalists and, most importantly, does not allow the elimination of the American people,” he added.

Viktor Bout made headlines internationally after being party to a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia for basketball star Brittney Griner last year.

