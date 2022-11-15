Russia's Sergei Lavrov says West tried to 'politicise' G20 declaration

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Western countries had tried to "politicise" a joint declaration at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.

The draft declaration by leaders of the G20, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.