Russia's Sergei Lavrov says West tried to 'politicise' G20 declaration

Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:32 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The draft declaration by leaders of the G20 said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.

G20 Summit: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Western countries had tried to "politicise" a joint declaration at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.

The draft declaration by leaders of the G20, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

