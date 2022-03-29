Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine peace talks start in Turkey, Erdogan urges 'end this tragedy'
world news

Russia-Ukraine peace talks start in Turkey, Erdogan urges 'end this tragedy'

Turkey on March 10 hosted the first meeting between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers since the invasion of Ukraine.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 
Published on Mar 29, 2022 01:16 PM IST
AFP |

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian and Ukrainian delegations to "put an end to this tragedy" as he hosted talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end a war has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.

It is the first time that the two countries' delegations, who arrived in Turkey on Monday, met after several rounds of talks by videoconference.

Read more: Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Peace talks begin in Turkey's Istanbul

"The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," Erdogan said.

"It's up to the two parties to put an end to this tragedy," he insisted, adding that the "extension of the conflict is in no one's interest".

Turkey on March 10 hosted the first meeting between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers since the invasion of Ukraine last month in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis turkey recep tayyip erdogan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP