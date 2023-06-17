Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 2 killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2 killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Reuters |
Jun 17, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine liberated many villages and towns in the Kharkiv last autumn but since then the Russian military has frequently shelled the area.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov revised the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a small Ukrainian village in the east to two people on Saturday.

A man stands on debris of a building heavily damaged by a Russian military strike. (REUTERS)

Synehubov initially said on the Telegram messaging app that four people were killed as a Russian anti-tank guided missile hit a car driving towards the village of Huriyv Kozachok which is near the border with Russia.

Later he gave provided an update, saying that two volunteers - a 42-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed.

Ukraine liberated many villages and towns in the Kharkiv region last autumn but since then the Russian military has frequently shelled the area, destroying critical infrastructure and injuring and killing residents.

