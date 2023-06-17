Home / World News / Russia repels drone attack on oil pipeline station adjoining Ukraine border

Russia repels drone attack on oil pipeline station adjoining Ukraine border

Reuters |
Jun 17, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Three Ukrainian military drones were destroyed in the attack in the Novozybkov district, Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Russian air defence units repelled a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on a pumping station on the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region adjoining Ukraine, the region's governor said on Saturday.

Druzhba oil pipeline.(Forbes)
Druzhba oil pipeline.(Forbes)

Three Ukrainian military drones were destroyed in the attack in the Novozybkov district, Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Drone attacks inside Russia have been increasing in recent weeks, frequently targeting energy facilities. Russia blames Ukraine although Kyiv does not publicly acknowledge responsibility for them.

The southern branch of the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline crosses Ukraine and, despite the conflict there, continues to supply crude oil to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

ukraine russia ukraine crisis ukraine war russia + 2 more
