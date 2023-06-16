Home / World News / On $42 billion deficit budget amid Ukraine war, Putin says 'justifies itself…'

On $42 billion deficit budget amid Ukraine war, Putin says 'justifies itself…'

Reuters |
Jun 16, 2023 07:11 PM IST

Vladimir Putin put the $42-billion budget deficit so far this year largely down to the bringing-forward of of some planned expenditures.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday lauded the health of Russia's public finances and said additional defence spending had been needed to bolster national security as Moscow conducts what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday.(AP)

Putin, speaking at the plenary session of Russia's flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum, said the public finances were generally balanced, putting the $42-billion budget deficit so far this year largely down to the bringing-forward of of some planned expenditures.

Also Read: African leaders to meet Putin, Zelensky in a bid to resolve Ukraine crisis

Analysts and data, however, suggest that slumping energy revenues and soaring military spending have played a key role.

"Naturally, additional funds were needed to strengthen defence and security, to purchase weapons," Putin said. "We were forced to do this to protect our country's sovereignty.

"I should say that on the whole this justifies itself from an economic point of view," Putin added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out