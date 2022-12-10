A Ukrainian fighter pilot, bloodied selfie and Volodymyr Zelensky's praise

A Ukrainian fighter pilot didn’t let a bloodied face get in the way of capturing a selfie after he ejected from his MiG-29. Major Vadym Voroshylov, known by his callsign “Karaya,” captured the dramatic shot from under his parachute as he bailed out of his jet over west-central Ukraine, Forbes reported.

Vadym Voroshylov ejected October 12 during a nighttime battle with Iranian-made suicide drones — but the video was only posted this week, Ukrainian media reported. He was wounded when debris from one of the destroyed drones penetrated his cockpit and struck him in the cheek and neck.

Vadym Voroshylov received the title of ‘Hero of Ukraine’ with the Order of the Golden Star from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot captured himself parachuting after he was wounded by debris from a destroyed drone. Blood washed over his face and filled Vadym Voroshylov’s eyes as he pulled the ejection handle and the parachute deployed.

On his way down, he decided to capture the moment with the shocking selfie.

“I will say succinctly, no one and nothing can break us!” the pilot wrote on his Instagram page, where he posted the bloody image.

In July 2021, he was one of several pilots who declined to extend their five-year military contracts, Forbes reported. A few months later, Voroshylov rejoined the air force following Russian invasion, the report said.

