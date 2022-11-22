Home / World News / Blackouts in Ukraine until March end, no 2nd Russian mobilisation: Top updates

Blackouts in Ukraine until March end, no 2nd Russian mobilisation: Top updates

Published on Nov 22, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War: Half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian attacks, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar on a front line.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Ukrainians are likely to live with blackouts at least until the end of March, the head of a major energy provider said as the government started free evacuations for people in Kherson to other regions. Half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian attacks, president Volodymyr Zelensky said, leaving millions of people without electricity and water as winter sets in.

Here are the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war:

  1. Ukraine urged residents of Kyiv and several other areas to limit electricity use as it seeks to recover from Russian strikes on the power grid.
  2. There are no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine despite shelling, the UN atomic watchdog said
  3. The Kremlin said it was not discussing calling up more Russian soldiers to fight in Ukraine through a second round of mobilisation.
  4. Ukrainian police and prosecutors have identified four places in Kherson where they suspect Russian forces tortured people before abandoning the city, the prosecutor general's office said.
  5. The United States is monitoring allegations that Ukrainian forces summarily executed Russian troops.
  6. Russia's defense ministry on Friday cited videos circulating on social media that allegedly showed Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners of war.
  7. The Kremlin said it would bring to justice those responsible.
    Mallika Soni

